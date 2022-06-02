in News, Technology

Boris Nejikovsky: Ensco to Showcase Military Positioning, Navigation & Timing Products at ION-JNC Event

Ensco will showcase its suite of technology offerings designed for military positioning, navigation and timing applications at an upcoming four-day conference in San Diego.

The company said Wednesday its PNT platforms are designed to work in limited GPS settings and will be on display at exhibit booth 119 during the Institute of Navigation’s Joint Navigation Conference.

JNC is scheduled to kick off Monday and will feature a presentation from members of Ensco’s national security solutions group.

Boris Nejikovsky, president of Ensco, said the company built its machine learning-based PNT systems to help military customers perform missions in naval information warfare environments.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

