Executive Spotlight: Kim Waiyaboon, CEO of SDV International

Kim Waiyaboon, CEO of SDV International, recently spoke with ExecutiveBiz regarding the core values that drove the company to highly successful recent quarter results as well as how everyone is working to capitalize on that growth for the rest of 2022 and beyond.

In addition, Waiyaboon also discussed her recent appointment as CEO back in January as well as her strategic goals and new markets in the federal landscape and how SDV International is supporting the greater community and giving back to make a difference for those who need it during the latest Executive Spotlight interview.

“SDV International has supported numerous federal agencies over the past 14 years, with an emphasis on military systems…,” Waiyaboon explained. “Our goal is to continue to expand on the good we do in the world. We are actively looking for strategic partnership and acquisition targets that fit with our culture.”

You can read the full interview with Kim Waiyaboon below:

ExecutiveBiz: What are the core values that are important to SDV International’s company culture? How has your team developed its workflow and ability to drive success in such a competitive market?

Kim Waiyaboon: “SDV International’s core values come from our diverse background, skillset, and passions but with a common core focus on teamwork and customer satisfaction. Our drive for customer satisfaction is in our DNA.

Our teams at SDV International are dedicated to ensuring the programs they support are successful. We provide steadfast support to one another, and we work hard every day because our clients are counting on us to deliver the solutions so that they can focus on supporting the beneficiaries who are relying on them.

Quality workmanship is central to our success. Our workflows are designed with quality in mind. We focus on ensuring that our systems are stressed tested and formally implemented.

SDV International’s Quality Management System is ISO 9001:2015 certified and the organization is Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) Level 3 appraised for IT Services and Supplier Agreement Management (SAM).

We’ve successfully completed a wide gamut of other financial audits, including with DCAA. Our mission focus, strong back-up for one another and obsession with quality benefits our customers with low risk and predictable outcomes. Our customers’ successes drive our success.”

ExecutiveBiz: Following the success of your recent quarterly results, what were the key factors that led to that company-wide performance and how will you continue to work to capitalize on that success moving forward?

Kim Waiyaboon: “Credit for our company-wide success goes to our highly qualified and dedicated staff that executes and delivers on the projects they support. Every individual leader in our organization, including senior management, program managers, project managers, team leads, and administrative staff are the core factor to our success together.

We have leaders at every level of our organization. Since people are at the core of our success, we will continue to invest in attracting highly talented staff through a proven model of holistic recruitment and retention benefits.

We continually enhance each project team with uptraining, and we standardize routine processes as we collaborate across functional responsibilities – high speed, low drag.”

ExecutiveBiz: What are your strategic goals for the coming year? What do you hope to accomplish and any new markets that you’re keeping an eye on in the federal sector?

Kim Waiyaboon: “SDV International continues to expand the business development and capture organization under the leadership of Jean-Francois (Boodi) Blanc who joined our team in 2022. His expertise in the federal space and leadership is making an impact on our company’s footprint.

SDV International has supported numerous federal agencies over the past 14 years, with an emphasis on military systems. Our core competencies are largely transferrable, and we’ve been successful in supporting the military health system, Federal Aviation Administration, the State Department, and other government agencies since inception of the company.

Our goal is to continue to expand on the good we do in the world. We are actively looking for strategic partnership and acquisition targets that fit with our culture.

Worth mentioning, SDV International formed a joint venture company, Argo JV, which is certified under the Small Business Mentor Protégé Program with ConvergeOne Government Solutions. ConvergeOne Government Solutions (C1GS) is a wholly owned subsidiary of ConvergeOne,Inc., a $1.7B product and services provider.

The Argo JV team is dedicated to leveraging this extraordinary partnership to expand on our past 14 years of expertise providing solutions and value to the public and private sectors. Argo JV ecosystem provides Cloud, Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Data Governance, Emerging Technology and Government 4.0 solutions.

ExecutiveBiz: Can you speak to the various charities and work with other organizations that your company does to make a difference and how people can get involved?

Kim Waiyaboon: “We believe in living with strong business ethics and giving back to our communities. SDV International supports numerous charities, both financially and physically, including but not limited to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS), which provides compassionate care to those grieving the death of a military loved one.

We also support the Fisher House Foundation, an organization that builds and manages comfort homes where military and veteran families can stay free of charge while a loved one is in the hospital. We also support Mosaic and other community-oriented programs.”