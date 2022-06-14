FAA Outlines Environmental Impact Mitigating Actions for Planned SpaceX Super Heavy Launches

SpaceX will have to perform over 75 environmental impact mitigating actions as part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s environmental review that is required for the company’s proposed spacecraft launch from Boca Chica, Texas.

The agency said Monday the actions related to the SpaceX Starship/Super Heavy vehicle program will be undertaken for FAA’s Programmatic Environmental Assessment, Finding of No Significant Impact and Record of Decision.

SpaceX looks to hold launch operations from the Boca Chica Launch Site in Cameron County, Texas. A vehicle operator license application is still pending and aside from the environmental review, analyses of public safety issues, national security or foreign policy concerns and insurance requirements will be conducted.

Some of the actions the company will be required to take are employing a qualified biologist to monitor vegetation and wildlife in the area, notifying surrounding communities about launch-related noises and working with state or federal agencies on debris removal efforts.