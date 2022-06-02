Former Air Force CSO Nicolas Chaillan Named to Exovera Advisory Board

Nicolas Chaillan, former chief software officer of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, was appointed to the advisory board of Exovera, where he will contribute his DevSecOps and zero trust expertise to help government customers.

The Vienna, Virginia-based software developer said Wednesday Chaillan, in his previous CSO role, provided assistance to the Department of Defense chief information officer in expanding DevSecOps across the DOD.

The executive also worked as special adviser for cybersecurity to the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate, focusing on zero trust systems. On the industry side, he advised technology companies on growth strategies.

“[Chaillan’s] technical expertise and demonstrated success in the commercial software market will help prepare Exovera for its next phase of growth,” said Bob Sogegian, CEO of Exovera.