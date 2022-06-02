in Executive Moves, News

Former Air Force CSO Nicolas Chaillan Named to Exovera Advisory Board

Former Air Force CSO Nicolas Chaillan Named to Exovera Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Nicolas Chaillan, former chief software officer of the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, was appointed to the advisory board of Exovera, where he will contribute his DevSecOps and zero trust expertise to help government customers.

The Vienna, Virginia-based software developer said Wednesday Chaillan, in his previous CSO role, provided assistance to the Department of Defense chief information officer in expanding DevSecOps across the DOD.

The executive also worked as special adviser for cybersecurity to the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate, focusing on zero trust systems. On the industry side, he advised technology companies on growth strategies.

“[Chaillan’s] technical expertise and demonstrated success in the commercial software market will help prepare Exovera for its next phase of growth,” said Bob Sogegian, CEO of Exovera.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

Advisory BoardAir ForceBob Sogegianexecutive moveExoveraGovconnicolas chaillan

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

DARPA Picks Research Teams for Integrable Filter Tech Development Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
DARPA Picks Research Teams for Integrable Filter Tech Development Program
Carahsoft to Offer Agencies Snowflake Data Cloud via AWS Marketplace; Craig Abod Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Carahsoft to Offer Agencies Snowflake Data Cloud via AWS Marketplace; Craig Abod Quoted