Former DOD Chief Data Officer David Spirk Added to CalypsoAI Team

David Spirk, former chief data officer of the Department of Defense, has joined CalypsoAI to serve as a special adviser and help the company advance artificial intelligence adoption.

CalypsoAI said Thursday Spirk brings experience in promoting trusted AI to fast-track DOD innovation and achieve data-driven mission success.

At DOD, Spirk developed the data strategy of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. The previous Wash100 Award recipient also helped establish the chief digital and AI officer role that is now responsible for oversight of the department’s data-driven future.

“He will be an incredible advisor to our team as we continue our mission of accelerating AI adoption through secure and trustworthy deployment,” commented Neil Serebryany, CEO of CalypsoAI.

Meanwhile, Spirk highlighted the company’s AI testing and validation efforts and expressed intent to collaborate on driving its progress.