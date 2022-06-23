in Executive Moves, News

Former DOD Chief Data Officer David Spirk Added to CalypsoAI Team

Former DOD Chief Data Officer David Spirk Added to CalypsoAI Team - top government contractors - best government contracting event

David Spirk, former chief data officer of the Department of Defense, has joined CalypsoAI to serve as a special adviser and help the company advance artificial intelligence adoption.

CalypsoAI said Thursday Spirk brings experience in promoting trusted AI to fast-track DOD innovation and achieve data-driven mission success.

At DOD, Spirk developed the data strategy of the Office of the Secretary of Defense. The previous Wash100 Award recipient also helped establish the chief digital and AI officer role that is now responsible for oversight of the department’s data-driven future.

“He will be an incredible advisor to our team as we continue our mission of accelerating AI adoption through secure and trustworthy deployment,” commented Neil Serebryany, CEO of CalypsoAI.

Meanwhile, Spirk highlighted the company’s AI testing and validation efforts and expressed intent to collaborate on driving its progress.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

artificial intelligencecalypsoaidavid spirkDODexecutive moveGovconNeil Serebryany

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

Former DOD Chief Data Officer David Spirk Added to CalypsoAI Team - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Ensco to Help FRA Build Grade Crossing Testbed
Former DOD Chief Data Officer David Spirk Added to CalypsoAI Team - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CGI Federal Updates Momentum Acquisitions Module