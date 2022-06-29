Fortem Adds Former DOD Chief Data Officer David Spirk to Government Advisory Board

David Spirk, former chief data officer at the Defense Department and a previous Wash100 Award winner, has been appointed to the government advisory board of counter-drone technology maker Fortem Technologies.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran joins other former military and federal officials who advise Fortem’s management team on its strategic efforts to address customer defense and security requirements, the company said Tuesday.

Spirk seeks to help the team drive its counter-unmanned aircraft system technology offering into operational formats.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of a team that has an industry leading understanding of the opportunity of turning the data they are generating into decision advantages for operators and analysts at the tactical, operational and strategic level,” he noted.

He previously held the CDO role at U.S. Special Operations Command and served as associate director of technology investment within the U.S. Air Force’s Concept Development and Management Office.