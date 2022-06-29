in Executive Moves, News

Fortem Adds Former DOD Chief Data Officer David Spirk to Government Advisory Board

Fortem Adds Former DOD Chief Data Officer David Spirk to Government Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event

David Spirk, former chief data officer at the Defense Department and a previous Wash100 Award winner, has been appointed to the government advisory board of counter-drone technology maker Fortem Technologies.

The U.S. Marine Corps veteran joins other former military and federal officials who advise Fortem’s management team on its strategic efforts to address customer defense and security requirements, the company said Tuesday.

Spirk seeks to help the team drive its counter-unmanned aircraft system technology offering into operational formats.

“I’m thrilled to be a part of a team that has an industry leading understanding of the opportunity of turning the data they are generating into decision advantages for operators and analysts at the tactical, operational and strategic level,” he noted.

He previously held the CDO role at U.S. Special Operations Command and served as associate director of technology investment within the U.S. Air Force’s Concept Development and Management Office.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

david spirkDepartment of DefenseDODexecutive moveFortem TechnologiesGovcongovernment advisory board

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Fortem Adds Former DOD Chief Data Officer David Spirk to Government Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Metric5 Awarded $69M Army Contract for Defense Cyber Operations Support
Fortem Adds Former DOD Chief Data Officer David Spirk to Government Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Palantir to Develop Prototype for Army’s TITAN Intelligence Ground Station