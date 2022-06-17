in Contract Awards, News

Gerry Fasano: GAO Affirms Leidos’ DISA IT Services Contract

The Government Accountability Office has denied General Dynamics’ protest of the Defense Information Systems Agency’s potential 10-year, $11.5 billion contract awarded in February to Leidos, Breaking Defense reported Thursday.

Gerry Fasano, president of Leidos’ defense group and a three-time Wash100 winner, said the company could move forward with contract initiation meetings and review efforts for the Defense Enclave Services program after GAO affirmed the award.

General Dynamics’ information technology business challenged DISA’s selection in March.

Fasano told Breaking Defense the next steps would involve resetting the baseline and planning the transition within a 90-day period “that really follows a due diligence, knowledge transfer phase and then a series of operational readiness reviews.”

Under the DES contract, Leidos will unify common user IT systems for the Department of Defense’s Fourth Estate organizations and field activities.

The award has a base period of four years and three two-year options.

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

