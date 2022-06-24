in News

General Dynamics IT Business Unveils New Office in Louisiana to Support Navy Program

General Dynamics‘ information technology business has opened a new office at a university-owned research facility in New Orleans, Louisiana, to expand its operations in the region, advance academic partnerships and support IT program with the U.S. Navy.

The office at The Beach at University of New Orleans will generate 50 new job opportunities and host development of IT products under a four-year, $136 million Navy Enterprise Service Desk contract, General Dynamics Information Technology said Thursday.

The NESD effort is conducted in New Orleans and Bossier City, where the company has an existing flagship location. GDIT employs artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and other emerging technologies on the modernization and consolidation of current Navy IT help desks.

“We see a great opportunity to continue our support for the Navy’s mission and grow our footprint and impact in the region,” said Brian Sheridan, senior vice president for defense at GDIT.

The executive added that the community investment is also aimed at boosting collaboration with UNO to drive innovation.

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

