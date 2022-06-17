General Atomics Demos Procedures for Dismantling & Disposal of Obsolete Submarine Propellers

General Atomics‘ electromagnetic systems business has demonstrated procedures it developed to help the U.S. Navy securely dismantle and dispose of obsolete submarine propellers and related hardware while enabling reusable metal recovery.

The company said Thursday the recent activities were part of a task order the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division awarded to General Atomics Electromagnetic Systems under its Propulsor Demonstration Hardware indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

The procedures were meant for out-of-date Los Angeles-class submarine propellers and components.

“Securely dismantling components such as this and providing a path to recover potentially tons of alloy for reutilization can help the government … meet future submarine requirements,” said Scott Forney, president of GA-EMS.

The demonstration was held at the Tupelo, Mississippi-based facility of the GA subsidiary.