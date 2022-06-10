General Dynamics IT Unit Helps Pentagon Implement Software-Defined Network

General Dynamics ‘ information technology business has finished setting up a software-defined network for the IT and cybersecurity services provider at the Pentagon.

GDIT said Thursday it collaborated with Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Aruba subsidiary and Arista Networks to build the SDN platform for the Defense Information Systems Agency Joint Service Provider to automate and secure the Pentagon’s unclassified network.

“The Pentagon’s new SDN technology allows for stronger control of user devices joining the network and automates network assignment–-an important milestone for advancing the network’s security and their efforts to reach a zero-trust architecture,” said Brian Sheridan, senior vice president of the defense division at GDIT.

For the project, Aruba and Arista supplied SDN components and network access control security tools.