General Dynamics Subsidiary Wins Navy Order for Ship Mast Design & Fabrication

General Dynamics‘ mission systems business will design and fabricate a prototype vessel mast as part of a potential five-year, $39.4 million delivery order from the U.S. Navy.

The Department of Defense said Monday General Dynamics Mission Systems‘ work on the prototype Containerized Tethered Elevated Mast is expected to wrap up by December 2023 at the earliest.

The competitively procured delivery order falls under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract that supports the Navy’s unmanned surface vehicle family of systems.

Eighty-three percent of work will be performed in Essington, Pennsylvania, and Pittsfield, Massachusetts, while the remaining 17 percent will be done in Taunton, Massachusetts, and Fair Lakes, Virginia. Efforts may be extended to June 2027 if all options are awarded.

An initial $10.1 million fixed-price incentive delivery order from Naval Sea Systems Command was obligated at the time of the award, with the amount sourced from the Navy’s fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

In 2020, GDMS was one of the 40 companies that won a spot on a potential 10-year, $982.1 million contract to provide the Navy with services in support of its USV FoS.