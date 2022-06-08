Godspeed Launches Consolidated Cybersecurity, Intell Brand SilverEdge With Robert Miller as CEO

Cybersecurity, software and intelligence services provider SilverEdge Government Solutions has been established through the merging of three technology organizations owned by Godspeed Capital Management.

Robert Miller, former Parsons executive, will preside over SilverEdge as CEO, directing the united forces of Varen Technologies, Exceptional Software Strategies and Savli Group to serve the defense and intelligence communities, the private equity firm said Wednesday.

“As a combined platform, SilverEdge possesses the necessary resources to invest in innovation and talent to ensure we continue to provide superior solutions to address our customers’ most challenging and complex missions,” commented Douglas Lake , founder and managing partner of Godspeed.

Lake noted that the newly formed company plans to consolidate its vision propelled by its staff’s capabilities, the existing infrastructure and a focus on clients’ needs.

The SilverEdge team’s specialties will include intelligence analysis, data analytics and software development and engineering. It will also offer services in artificial intelligence and machine learning, geospatial intelligence and enterprise digital transformation and modernization, as well as support command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance efforts.

In his new role leading SilverEdge, Miller will leverage decades of combined professional and military experience. He was a cryptologist in the U.S. Navy and assisted with Operation Iraqi Freedom. Miller is known for his collaborations with the national security sector in positions such as his prior job as executive vice president of the defense intelligence business unit at Parsons.

The executive has also spent time as a senior systems engineer at KAB Laboratories and a capture manager at KeyW Corporation, now owned by Jacobs. His skill set lies in systems engineering, configuration management and business development, among others, and will serve on SilverEdge’s board of directors in addition to working as CEO.

Futher commenting on the launch, Miller highlighted “the formation and elevation of a robust team of thinkers, engineers, and problem solvers all united around a common goal: to deliver meaningful results for our customers in support of critical National Security priorities.”

He will be joined by Ken Cortese, Todd Fletcher and Vishal Desai on the senior-level executive team.