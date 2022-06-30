Govini Report Highlights Need for DOD to Advance Innovation, Invest in Critical Tech

A Govini report has found that the Department of Defense continues to face difficulty when it comes to engaging innovation and venture communities and that limited U.S. investments are paving the way for China to gain a competitive edge in artificial intelligence, machine learning, quantum computing and other emerging technology areas.

“This year we believed it vital to focus on technologies critical to the future of national security,” Tara Murphy Dougherty, CEO of Govini, said in a statement published Wednesday.

“DoD has recognized the importance of emerging technology in the ongoing strategic competition with China, particularly in both economic and military competitiveness. … Yet, despite ongoing efforts, our competitive edge is at risk. As the data shows, a more aggressive shift in favor of innovation is imperative; more of the same will not work.”

Govini Chairman Robert Work said national security leaders should know the importance of understanding investments into critical tech areas to better inform policy decisions and identify potential trade-offs.

“Defense leaders must use this information to facilitate transparent discussions on balancing long-term defense priorities with current national crises, such as a pandemic or natural disaster,” added Work, a two-time Wash100 awardee.

Govini’s latest National Security Scorecard report showed that U.S. investments in AI and machine learning are delivering situational awareness of the Ukraine war.