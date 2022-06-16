GSA Seeks Comments on Multiple Award Schedule Offer Submission Process

The General Services Administration is soliciting industry feedback on the offer submission process for the Multiple Award Schedule.

GSA said Tuesday it has begun a market research to seek comments on its proposed MAS offer submission paths that are specific to joint ventures, existing contractors submitting a streamlined offer and offerors that are submitting a Transactional Data Reporting offer and those under a Startup Springboard.

The agency noted that the MAS program management office has been assessing all schedule-related acquisition processes needed to submit an offer and proposed plans, such as aligning the process with the solicitation provision SCP-FSS-001, Instructions Applicable to All Offerors, determining possible data inputs to become part of the contract master file and streamlining the offer submission process to identify requirements that are applicable to services only, products only or both.

All comments to the request for information are due June 30.