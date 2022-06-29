Guidehouse Combines Consulting Services With Palantir Foundry Software Platform

Guidehouse will use Palantir Technologies‘ enterprise data management platform to provide its public sector customers with offerings meant to enable rapid image product delivery, data integration, artificial intelligence model training and enhanced business processes.

The consulting services provider said Tuesday it partnered with Palantir to help clients address business challenges through its next generation consulting combined with the Palantir Foundry.

The platform works as a central data operating system to support enterprise-wide decision making and business operations. It has an intuitive end user interface that allows for access controls and management.

“This strategic alliance brings together deep skills in business and technology strategy, product ideation, technology development and deployment, and organizational change management to help support clients make better and more impactful business decisions,” said John Hunt, partner at Guidehouse and leader of the Advanced Solutions segment.