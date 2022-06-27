Hexagon US Federal to Partner With Army Office Under 3D Imagery R&D Agreement; Tammer Olibah Quoted

Defense contractor Hexagon US Federal has won a contract from a U.S. Army office to conduct research and development activities for space-based satellite tools and sensor technologies.

Hexagon US Federal’s work under the cooperative research and development agreement will involve a collaborative effort with the Army Space and Missile Defense Command Technical Center to develop and test airborne and space system methodologies for gathering 3D high resolution imagery , the Hexagon subsidiary said Monday.

Tammer Olibah , CEO and president of Hexagon US Federal, expressed the company’s excitement to embark on the project and predicted the results will aid successful Army mission completions.

The Single Photon LiDAR imagery the two organizations are aiming to assemble will be used for geolocation strategies. It is expected to produce target acquisition-grade accuracy, points and area collection on a close to real-time schedule.

The 3D target image collection is intended to aid long-range fire weaponry. To successfully accomplish the endeavor, Hexagon US Federal and the Army’s joint venture will perform rapid fielding, utilize intensified access and address tactical space requirements.

When the project is finished, the imagery and findings will reportedly be the first of their kind. They are slated to boost safety and precision in Army processes.

Hexagon US Federal is currently contracted by the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to create maps and charts for the Cartographic Web Service through 2025. Like the new Army contract, the NGA award involves the gathering of locational imagery.

In an Executive Spotlight interview with ExecutiveBiz in 2020, Hexagon US Federal Chief Operating Officer Chris Bellio described the company’s perspective on the value-add of their data collection efforts for the U.S. federal government.

“The heart of intelligence is to provide you information, so analysts avoid spending all of their time collecting information rather than doing what their title suggests; analyzing it. We’re working hard to bring comprehensive software solutions to amalgamate the data, visualize it, and let the intelligence analysts do their job,” Bellio said.