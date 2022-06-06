HII Ingalls Shipbuilding Christens Coast Guard’s Calhoun National Security Cutter

HII christened the U.S. Coast Guard’s 10th Legend-class national security cutter during a ceremony held at a facility of the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding subsidiary in Pascagoula, Mississippi.

USCGC Calhoun (WMSL 759) will join the military branch’s flagship fleet and support manned and unmanned aircraft during national security and defense support missions, such as preventing the flow of illegal drugs to the U.S., HII said Saturday.

Adm. Linda Fagan, the newly appointed commandant of the USCG, served as the keynote speaker of the christening ceremony and noted that the NSCs play a critical role in achieving national security and economic prosperity.

USCGC Calhoun is named after Charles Calhoun, the service’s first master chief petty officer who also served for three years in the Navy during World War II.

The ship was launched in April and is scheduled for delivery in early 2023.

Ingalls Shipbuilding has delivered nine Legend-class vessels to USCG and is constructing two additional ships that would bring the fleet’s number to 12.