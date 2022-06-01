ICF Teams Up With Google Cloud to Expand Public Sector Services

ICF has partnered with Google‘s cloud business in an effort to provide federal agencies and other public sector customers with expanded cloud and analytics services in support of their digital transformation initiatives.

The firm said Tuesday new Google Cloud capabilities will be paired with ICF’s expertise in public sector domain and technology consulting to help clients achieve mission objectives and boost operational efficiency.

The ICF digital offerings are designed to provide customers with assistance in addressing critical mission issues, modernizing systems, leveraging data and analytics and optimizing citizen experience.

“With Google Cloud as a partner, ICF can provide more clients with the interdisciplinary partners they need to accelerate their migrations to the cloud and increase their mission impact,” said Mark Lee, executive vice president and public sector lead at ICF.

The National Cancer Institute is one of ICF’s federal health clients that could benefit from the collaboration between ICF and Google Cloud.

“As organizations across the public sector execute on their digital transformation strategies, there is an increased need for technology partners and solutions that seamlessly support these transformation goals,” said Lesta Brady, director of federal sales at Google Cloud.