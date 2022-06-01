Indigov Raises Funds for Constituent Relationship Management Platform

A Series B funding round has brought in $25 million for Indigov, a startup that designed a multichannel communication platform for government officials to engage the public.

The company said Thursday it plans to use the new capital to further develop its core product, explore use cases of the offering at all levels of government and pursue new markets.

“Every day we are working with public officials to deliver service that not only keeps pace with private market expectations, but exceeds them. We are defining an entirely new category of software to rebuild the user experience of government from the ground up,” said Alex Kouts, CEO and Founder of Indigov.

Align Ventures, Tusk Venture Partners, Valor Equity Partners, Wicklow Capital and 8VC participated in Indigov’s latest funding activity.

The Washington, D.C.-based startup’s total funds raised to date exceed $38.3 million.