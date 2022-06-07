in News, Technology

Inmarsat, Honeywell Unveil Inflight Connectivity Service for Government, Business Customers

Inmarsat and Honeywell have introduced a new satellite communications service for government and business airborne users.

SwiftJet is backed by Inmarsat’s ELERA satellite network and is set to become commercially available in the first half of 2023 to deliver inflight connectivity over L-band, Inmarsat said Monday.

SwiftJet uses Honeywell-built hardware that can be installed on a wide range of crewed and unmanned aircraft and is designed to deliver worldwide coverage to government users with maximum speeds of up to 2.6 Megabits per second.

“Inmarsat Government continues to provide services that are relevant to government customers and are designed for every aspect of government and military on-the-move missions,” said Susan Miller, CEO of Inmarsat Government.

Miller added that with the launch of SwiftJet, Inmarsat is broadening its narrowband capabilities to deliver faster L-band offerings to customers wherever and whenever they operate.

The addition of two Inmarsat 6 satellites to the ELERA network is expected to provide support to the SwiftJet service through the 2030s. These two satellites are set to enter service in 2023.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

