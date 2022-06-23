Inmarsat Report Offers Recommendations to Address Space Debris, Anti-Satellite Missile Tests

A new Inmarsat report has called on national governments, regulators and industry to adopt a coordinated action to address the threat posed by space debris and handle the expansion of mega-constellations of satellites in low-Earth orbit to prevent orbital collisions.

The Space Sustainability Report offers several recommendations to improve safety and operations in space, such as implementing moratorium on anti-satellite missile testing and introducing a points-based penalty system for satellite operators connected to the licensing process on new space launches, Inmarsat said Wednesday.

According to the report, there are approximately 10,000 tons of rocket and satellite objects in Earth’s orbit. The company estimates the number of LEO satellites to grow from 4,000 to 100,000 by the end of 2030 as operators prepare to launch large satellite constellations.

“This report sets out measures and recommendations to ensure that space can be a domain that can sustain commercial, scientific, and national security activities for generations to come,” said Inmarsat CEO Rajeev Suri.

Inmarsat partnered with research firm AstroAnalytica to produce the report.