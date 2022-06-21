Integrated Systems Solutions to Help Review NOAA’s Earth Observation Requirements

Virginia-based consultative services provider Integrated Systems Solutions has received a four-year, $7.5 task order to evaluate and analyze Earth observation requirements at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The company said Thursday it will provide professional and technical support to NOAA portfolio analysts and help the agency develop an Earth Observation Requirements Evaluation System application.

ISS will additionally support the agency in efforts to integrate datasets from the National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service with those of EORES and the Value Tree Information Analysis platform.

Steve James, president and CEO of ISS, said the company has supported NOAA over the past 13 years.

The task order was under NOAA’s ProTech Satellite Domain contract vehicle and supplements the company’s ongoing support of agency requirements, systems and information.