in News

Jacobs-Air National Guard Team Receives Award for Environmental Restoration Work; Tim Byers Quoted

Jacobs-Air National Guard Team Receives Award for Environmental Restoration Work; Tim Byers Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Jacobs has received a 2021 Thomas D. White Environmental Award for the company’s environmental remediation efforts with Air National Guard at a military installation in Burlington, Vermont.

The partnership worked to implement remedial measures for six program sites and created a treatment system to prevent petroleum and chlorinated solvent contamination in offsite groundwater areas, the company said Thursday.

“Significant conservation milestones such as this prove that mission assurance is attainable while sustaining resilient, smart solutions that benefit the military community for generations,” said Tim Byers, senior vice president and general manager of federal and environmental solutions at Jacobs.

Byers noted that the company provided advisory services and climate response support to ANG.

The project team was able to reduce chemical concentrations by 90 percent over a 14-acre zone and completed the regulatory closure process for four of the six environmental restoration sites, according to Jacobs.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Air National Guardenvironmental restorationGeneral Thomas D. White Restoration AwardGovconjacobsTim Byers

mm

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

Booz Allen Awarded Navy Contract for Program Management Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Booz Allen Awarded Navy Contract for Program Management Services
Cognosante to Update Pennsylvania's Health Data Exchange Platform; Erick Peters Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Cognosante to Update Pennsylvania’s Health Data Exchange Platform; Erick Peters Quoted