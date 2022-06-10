Former Netsmart VP Jennifer Utting Joins Torch.AI as General Counsel

Jennifer Utting, formerly vice president and corporate counsel at Netsmart Technologies, was named general counsel at artificial intelligence platform provider Torch.AI.

The company said Thursday Utting has more than two decades of legal experience in the health care information technology sector and is now responsible for helping Torch.AI navigate complex matters through legal guidance.

“We’re proud to further strengthen our leadership team with the addition of Jennifer to ensure our expanding customer base is soundly strategic and responsible in all areas,” commented Brian Weaver, chairman and CEO of Torch.AI, noting Utting’s previous work with high-growth and enterprise-scale companies.

She spent over five years at Netsmart, assisting on business aspects and leading a team that works on company contracts and legal services. Her career also includes time at WellSky as assistant general counsel and at Cerner as corporate counsel.