John Bastin Appointed to Manage Innovaccer’s Government Segment

John Bastin, a two-decade sales professional in the public sector, has been named general manager of the government segment at health information technology provider Innovaccer.

He will be responsible for driving Innovaccer’s strategy to help public health and social service organizations adopt its unified health data repository called Health Cloud, the company said Tuesday.

“I look forward to working with public healthcare and human services organizations to help improve health equity and drive whole person care for the citizens and communities they serve,” Bastin said.

Bastin most recently served as vice president of the public sector business at Talkdesk and previously spent five years at GCR as chief revenue officer.

He also held a nearly 10-year career at EDS and HP Enterprise Services, where he led sales teams focused on the state, local and education markets.