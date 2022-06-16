Air Force Vet John Hyten Named Blue Origin’s Strategic Adviser, Club for the Future Executive Director

John Hyten, a retired U.S. Air Force general who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has joined Blue Origin as strategic adviser to senior leadership and executive director for its Club for the Future foundation.

The aerospace company said Wednesday Hyten, a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, will be responsible for driving the foundation’s community outreach and other efforts to encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The Air Force veteran is expected to participate in STEM-focused forum at the Florida-based rocket factory of Blue Origin and other gatherings where he can help advocate for working in the space industry.

In addition, Hyten will help guide senior company leadership in advancing Blue Origin’s space initiatives.

He brings to his new roles, four decades of experience in serving with the Air Force. He oversaw requirements for almost 1.5 million military members and their families during his time as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

“[Hyten’s] knowledge of the space industry and his passion for inspiring the next generation make him a natural fit for these roles,” said Bob Smith, CEO of Blue Origin.