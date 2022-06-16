in News, Space

Air Force Vet John Hyten Named Blue Origin’s Strategic Adviser, Club for the Future Executive Director

Air Force Vet John Hyten Named Blue Origin's Strategic Adviser, Club for the Future Executive Director - top government contractors - best government contracting event

John Hyten, a retired U.S. Air Force general who served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has joined Blue Origin as strategic adviser to senior leadership and executive director for its Club for the Future foundation.

The aerospace company said Wednesday Hyten, a two-time Wash100 Award recipient, will be responsible for driving the foundation’s community outreach and other efforts to encourage students to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The Air Force veteran is expected to participate in STEM-focused forum at the Florida-based rocket factory of Blue Origin and other gatherings where he can help advocate for working in the space industry.

In addition, Hyten will help guide senior company leadership in advancing Blue Origin’s space initiatives.

He brings to his new roles, four decades of experience in serving with the Air Force. He oversaw requirements for almost 1.5 million military members and their families during his time as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

“[Hyten’s] knowledge of the space industry and his passion for inspiring the next generation make him a natural fit for these roles,” said Bob Smith, CEO of Blue Origin.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Air ForceBlue OriginClub for the Futureexecutive moveGovconJohn Hytenstem

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

ECS to Support NOAA’s Fleet Recapitalization Effort Under Recompete BPA; John Heneghan Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
ECS to Support NOAA’s Fleet Recapitalization Effort Under Recompete BPA; John Heneghan Quoted
CAE to Develop Aircrew Training System for Canada's Hornet Extension Project - top government contractors - best government contracting event
CAE to Develop Aircrew Training System for Canada’s Hornet Extension Project