in Executive Moves, News

John Infantolino Named Principal in CohnReznick’s Technology+ Practice

John Infantolino Named Principal in CohnReznick's Technology+ Practice - top government contractors - best government contracting event

John Infantolino, formerly a vice president at Leonardo DRS, was appointed as a principal in the Technology+ practice of CohnReznick and will be based at the advisory, assurance and tax firm’s Tysons, Virginia location.

CohnReznick said Thursday Infantolino brings to his new role experience in providing government contractors with advice on their enterprise resource planning implementations.

The executive was with the former DRS Technologies company for several years serving as its VP of enterprise business systems. He was responsible for conceptualizing and building comprehensive project plans, deploying systems, performing tests and driving other aspects of ERP implementations.

“[Infantolino’s] global leadership capacity, expertise in manufacturing and supply chain management, and deep knowledge of ERP implementation will be instrumental in serving our many government contractor clients,” said Kristen Soles, CohnReznick’s Managing Partner, Advisory – Global Consulting Solutions and Government Contracting Industry Leader.

Technology+ assists businesses in their technology and data optimization efforts to help them enhance operations, productivity and performance as well as customer experience.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

CohnReznickerpexecutive moveGovconJohn InfantolinoLeonardo DRSTechnology

mm

Written by Christine Thropp

oversees day-to-day content production for ExecutiveBiz, a publication under Executive Mosaic's media group covering government contracting industry news. She also writes about executive movements and commentaries, M&A activities, contract awards and technology and service offerings of medium-sized businesses and other GovCon companies. Prior to assuming her current responsibilities with EBiz, Thropp produced daily competitive intelligence briefings for the company's GovCon customers.

John Infantolino Named Principal in CohnReznick's Technology+ Practice - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Mattermost’s Barry Duplantis: Digital Playbooks Could Help Agencies Accelerate Incident Response Efforts
John Infantolino Named Principal in CohnReznick's Technology+ Practice - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Sagewind Invests in Data Protection Software Startup Code-X