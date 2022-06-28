John Infantolino Named Principal in CohnReznick’s Technology+ Practice

John Infantolino, formerly a vice president at Leonardo DRS, was appointed as a principal in the Technology+ practice of CohnReznick and will be based at the advisory, assurance and tax firm’s Tysons, Virginia location.

CohnReznick said Thursday Infantolino brings to his new role experience in providing government contractors with advice on their enterprise resource planning implementations.

The executive was with the former DRS Technologies company for several years serving as its VP of enterprise business systems. He was responsible for conceptualizing and building comprehensive project plans, deploying systems, performing tests and driving other aspects of ERP implementations.

“[Infantolino’s] global leadership capacity, expertise in manufacturing and supply chain management, and deep knowledge of ERP implementation will be instrumental in serving our many government contractor clients,” said Kristen Soles, CohnReznick’s Managing Partner, Advisory – Global Consulting Solutions and Government Contracting Industry Leader.

Technology+ assists businesses in their technology and data optimization efforts to help them enhance operations, productivity and performance as well as customer experience.