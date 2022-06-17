KBR Offers Cloud-Based Digital Evidence Management Tool on FedRAMP Marketplace; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has announced the availability on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program Marketplace of its cloud-based platform designed to facilitate the collection, archival, distribution and review of surveillance evidence gathered by mobile users.

KBR Vaault for Public Safety Video Evidence is a commercial cloud and mission service offering that could help organizations consolidate, retrieve, organize and search audio and video data using cloud computing tools and enables incident management, situational awareness and remote monitoring of recorded and live surveillance devices, the company said Thursday.

“Fast and secure mobile communications are key to any mission and bolstering those technologies is always one of our customer goals,” said Byron Bright, president of KBR Government Solutions.

“KBR Vaault enables reliable remote monitoring and incident management support to customers during any contingency that may arise,” added Bright, a 2022 Wash100 Award winner.

In April, the FedRAMP program management office approved KBR Vaault as FedRAMP Ready at the High impact level.

The company delivers the platform by providing and installing all cameras, microphones and computer operations using data center services, a cloud application and a private secure network.