Kratos to Provide OpenSpace Satellite Ground Platform to Support Intelsat Network

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will provide its software-defined satellite ground system for use in support of operating Intelsat’s ground and space systems to help deliver network services to customers.

The OpenSpace Platform of Kratos is eyed to enable deployment of carrier-grade services to Intelsat clients in minutes rather than the usual weeks-long duration, the San Diego-headquartered information technology security company said Tuesday.

OpenSpace is designed to process signals using software and deliver services without requiring Graphics Processing Units, Field Programmable Gate Array or other hardware acceleration support. 5G NTN features will also be supported by the platform following the implementation of the new standard.

“[Collaborating with Intelsat] includes thinking about new features and applications for the future that will help Intelsat smoothly expand the scale of their network and the breadth of their service offerings,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president of global sales for Kratos’ space division.