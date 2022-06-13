Kuma Appoints Michael Magrath to Lead Digital Identity Practice

Michael Magrath, a 20-year security industry veteran, has joined Kuma as managing director of the company’s digital identity practice.

He will bring to the role decades of experience as a technology leader in digital transformation, security systems and policy and help deliver digital identity platforms and services to government and private sector clients, Kuma said Friday.

“We are excited to bring Mike on board to lead Kuma’s charge in global identity assessment and help further strengthen our role as an advisor to top identity brands,” said Ray Kimble, founder and CEO of Kuma.

“His vast experience and deep knowledge in the fields of identity, cybersecurity, government contracting, financial services, insurance, and health IT give him an empathetic perspective to our client’s unique needs,” Kimble added.

Prior to Kuma, he worked at OneSpan as vice president of global relations and public policy. He also led business development and marketing initiatives at Gemalto.

Magrath served as an adviser to the American Medical Association and chairman of the Health Information Management Systems Society’s Identity Management Task Force.