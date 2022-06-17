Liberty Defense Receives Battelle Contract to Help Develop Advanced Aviation Screening Tech

Battelle has awarded a contract to perimeter security company Liberty Defense to help boost airport security by producing retrofitted, modernized checkpoint scanners.

The Atlanta-based firm said Thursday it will support the Battelle-managed Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in developing, integrating and testing upgrade kits for the High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology scanners.

The finished products will be handed to the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate, which backs the Transportation Security Administration’s mission of advancing airport security checkpoint screening.

HD-AIT, which Liberty licensed in 2021, works to provide enhanced imaging results for greater threat detection while not requiring passengers to hold their arms up during the scan.

The HD-AIT body and shoe scanner technologies were developed by PNNL researchers through funding from the DHS S&T.