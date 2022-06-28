Lockheed Breaks Ground on Missile System Integration Lab in Alabama

Lockheed Martin broke ground at the site of a new Huntsville, Alabama-based facility that will house the development of a next-generation missile defense system.

The company said Monday it is investing $16.5 million in building the 25,000-square-foot Missile System Integration Lab facility that will initially be used exclusively to build, test and integrate the Next Generation Interceptor program.

“The facility will be equipped with key infrastructure and communication capabilities, integrating the digital thread in all that we do and maturing the All Up Round as we prove out our design,” said Sarah Reeves, vice president of the NGI program at Lockheed.

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by Alabama company executives and local government officials including Sarah Hiza, VP and general manager of strategic and missile defense systems at Lockheed, and Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.

Lockheed passed the systems requirement review for the new missile defense system in October 2021, six months after it received an initial development and demonstration contract from the Missile Defense Agency.