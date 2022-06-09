in News

Lockheed Hands Over 5 Sentinel A4 Air & Missile Defense Radars to Army

Lockheed Martin has delivered to the U.S. Army five Sentinel A4 air and missile defense radars designed to address threats posed by adversarial cruise missiles, unmanned aerial systems, rotary wing and fixed wing aircraft.

The company said Wednesday the radars are meant to replace the legacy Sentinel A3 systems and to provide the Army with rocket, artillery and mortar weapon detection and added electronic threat protection.

The Sentinel A4 will undergo a series of tests that will evaluate several aspects including mobility, logistics and radar performance. Lockheed will assist in this government test program phase.

The delivery was made under a $281 million radar development contract awarded to Lockheed in September 2019. The company is already manufacturing the next five radar systems and is expected to start handing it over to the Army Sentinel Product Office in March 2023.

Written by Christine Thropp

