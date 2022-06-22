Lockheed, INDOPACOM Demo Battle Management System for Multidomain Operations

Lockheed Martin and U.S. Indo-Pacific Command jointly demonstrated command and control technology capabilities designed to support multidomain operations during the biennial Valiant Shield military exercise.

The defense contractor said Tuesday its DIAMONDShield battle management system integrated with four virtualized Aegis weapon system nodes to gather and analyze operational data from air, land, sea and space systems and coordinate digital force orders.

During the exercise, DIAMONDShield’s artificial intelligence technology analyzed the command and control data in real-time and recommended appropriate responses to incoming threats.

Commanders then used the VAWS tech to route targeting information and assign engagement orders to front-line assets like Lockheed’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket System and PAC-3 Missile Segment Enhancement.

The 12-day training exercise was held in Guam and other locations in the Pacific.