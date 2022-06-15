Lockheed Orders More Missile Guidance Systems From BAE

BAE Systems has secured a $38 million contract to continue supplying missile guidance systems to Lockheed Martin for the latter’s precision-guided anti-ship weapon system employed by the U.S. Air Force and Navy as well as international allies.

Additional BAE-developed radio frequency sensors will be delivered to Lockheed for use in the Long-Range Anti-Ship Missile program, the aerospace company said Tuesday.

BAE started manufacturing the seeker technology for LRASM in 2017 when it received a $40 million order from Lockheed. The sensor works to provide long-range guidance technology to the program to help in attacking specific, high-threat maritime targets during military missions.

The LRASM guidance system is designed to advance small electronic warfare systems, according to Larry Glennon, small form factor product line director at BAE.

BAE’s three manufacturing facilities in New Jersey, New York and New Hampshire produce the advanced sensors.