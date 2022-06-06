Mandiant-Interos Partnership Aims to Bring New Cybersecurity Intelligence Product to Market

Mandiant and Interos have partnered in an effort to help enterprise and government customers avoid cyberattacks on supply chain operations through the use of risk intelligence.

The two companies seek to introduce an offering that will allow organizations to use data-driven insights from Mandiant’s threat intelligence research and Interos’ software-as-a-service platform for supply chain risk management, according to a joint statement released Wednesday.

Nishant Gupta, chief technology officer of Interos, said the partnership will work to provide customers information on multirisk factors to ensure their third-party business relationships are protected from cybersecurity issues such as ransomware and intellectual property theft.

He recognized the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s recent warning on the rise in malicious incidents attacking managed service providers as a sign to update current supply chain risk management systems.

An annual Interos survey showed that organizations have lost a combined $182 million in revenue due to supply chain disruptions and have been affected by three significant disruptions on average over a 12-year period.

Mandiant found that the share of supply chain compromises to the total number of intrusion events identified by the company increased to 17 percent in 2021 from less than 1 percent in the prior year.