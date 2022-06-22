Mark Gradkowski Named Business Development SVP at Edgewater Federal Solutions

Mark Gradkowski, formerly a senior vice president at KeyLogic Associates, has joined Edgewater Federal Solutions as SVP of business development responsible for assisting the information technology company’s transition to a mid-to-large-size entity.

Edgewater said Tuesday the new appointee, who has more than two decades of experience in business growth and operations, will help establish new markets, strategies and opportunities in support of the company’s expansion goal.

Gradkowski will leverage his knowledge in business development, proposal creation and strategic planning gained from working in federal and commercial landscapes.

Prior to Gradkowski’s stint at KeyLogic, he served as an executive at several Teledyne Technologies subsidiaries for nearly two decades, managing business units that have annual earnings of over $100 million.

Frederick, Maryland-based Edgewater offers IT integration and transformation support to government and commercial organizations. It has been providing customers with enterprise IT, data science and analytics and other services since 2002.