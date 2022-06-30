Maxar Posts Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance Report; Dan Jablonsky Quoted

Maxar Technologies has released its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance Report to highlight the efforts done by the company in the recent year to ensure good governance, support its people and community as well as promote environmental sustainability.

Dan Jablonsky, president and CEO of Maxar, said in a statement published Thursday the 2021 ESG Report provides details about company culture and business practices.

“I am proud of the work we do for our stakeholders, of the innovation we bring to furthering sustainability and environmental stewardship of our planet, to our high standards of ethical conduct and corporate citizenship, and to the impact our company and our people are having on Earth and space,” added the 2022 Wash100 Award recipient.

According to the document, all of Maxar team members were trained in business ethics, anti-bribery and anti-corruption and U.S. trade controls, and the company implemented the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification framework, among other efforts, to support its good governance commitment.

Maxar also built on its inclusive and ethical culture through training programs about inclusivity, anti-bias and anti-harassment in the workplace.

In support of its community and environment commitment, the company used its imagery, data and analytics capabilities to help in major global crisis events as well as decreased its greenhouse gas emissions by 29 percent from a 2019 baseline.

Read more about the company’s programs, business practices and processes in support of its commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility and ethical governance here.

Maxar employed the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board standards to prepare the report.