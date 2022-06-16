Medline to Continue as VA’s Distribution Partner for Veteran Medical Supplies; Chris Powers Quoted

The Department of Veterans Affairs has awarded Medline a new contract with an annual value of $150 million to continue the distribution of non-pharmaceutical medical supplies to former military personnel.

Medline said Wednesday it receives supply prescriptions through the VA’s Consolidated Mail Outpatient Pharmacy system and ships more than 4.5 million items from the company’s California or Mississippi facilities to veterans’ residential addresses.

Chris Powers, vice president of Medline’s government business, said the company has helped VA bring vital supplies to veteran facilities and patients for more than two decades and invested in modern systems to manage the timeliness of deliveries.

“We’ll continue to reevaluate our products and processes, as needed, to ensure optimal patient care,” Powers added.

The company also provides medical and surgical products to VA medical centers under a separate contract with the department.