Metric5 Awarded $69M Army Contract for Defense Cyber Operations Support

Metric5, an Atlanta, Georgia-headquartered digital transformation company, has secured a potential five-year, $69 million contract to provide cybersecurity and program management services to the U.S. Army.

The company said Tuesday it will support cybersecurity strategy development and implementation to safeguard systems used by the Army Defensive Cyber Operations under the Project Management Support Services program.

DCO is an initiative within the Army that provides defensive tools, analytics and support services for the detection of cyber threats.

The contract was awarded under the Chief Information Officer – Solutions and Partners 3 governmentwide contract vehicle set aside for small businesses.

Metric5 operates a joint venture with Octo that offers a full spectrum of information technology services to federal government customers.

“The Octo Metric Joint Venture is providing innovative delivery across Intel and DoD programs which will strengthen our support of DCO’s critical mission,” said Abu Malik, CEO of Metric5.

