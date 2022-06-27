Former Jacobs Program Director Michael Hollis Appointed Civil Sector VP at Stellar Solutions

Michael Hollis, formerly a Jacobs program director focused on intelligence community systems and a 16-year Northrop Grumman veteran, has been appointed vice president of the civil sector at Stellar Solutions.

Stellar said Thursday that Hollis brings two decades of industry experience to the woman-owned company that offers systems engineering services to the government and commercial sectors.

He worked at Northrop from August 2003 to January 2020 in business development, program management and systems engineering and integration testing roles.

Hollis is a two-time recipient of Black Engineer of the Year awards and serves on the advisory board of the Clemson University Honors College.

Earlier in his career, he chaired the company’s Robert Herndon Science Competition and served as vice chairman of its Black Caucus.