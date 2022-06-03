Microsoft, Tenable Partner to Help Federal Agencies Meet Cyber Executive Order’s Goals

Microsoft and Tenable have expanded their collaboration to help U.S. federal agencies accelerate the detection, investigation and remediation of cybersecurity threats in accordance with the cybersecurity executive order signed in May 2021.

The extended partnership will facilitate the integration of Tenable.io with Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender Cloud platforms to “support vulnerability assessments for hybrid cloud workloads that use FedRAMP moderate,” Ann Johnson, corporate vice president for security, compliance and identity business development at Microsoft, wrote in a blog post published Thursday.

To support the EO’s key provisions, the two companies have begun working with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence to come up with interoperable approaches to developing zero trust architectures and help NIST further develop its practice guide for cybersecurity.

Tenable and Microsoft experts will also recommend best practices to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to help CISA standardize the federal government’s incident response playbook.

Glen Pendley, chief technology officer at Tenable, said the two companies are alliance partners in the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative created by CISA.

“Our collaboration with Microsoft supports the EO and CISA, both with respect to JCDC and Shields Up, helping federal agencies advance their Zero Trust objectives and improve resilience,” added Pendley.