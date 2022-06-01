NASA Soliciting Proposals for Enterprise Multimedia & Integrated Technical Services

NASA is seeking offers to provide two of its offices with enterprise multimedia and integrated technical services needed to consolidate information technology-based communications.

In a request for proposal published Tuesday on SAM.gov, NASA said its Office of Chief Information Technology and Office of Communications look to employ a single provider of digital multimedia and technical communications services through an agency-level eMITS contract to cut duplication and optimize services.

IT and information management services, customer collaboration and support services, as well as multimedia and communication services are those sought by the two space agency organizations to transform the delivery of communications across the enterprise.

NASA will issue task orders as performance based under the potential $100 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. All agency mission directorates and functional organizations will be able to procure said services using the IDIQ, with OCIO and OCOMM serving as the principal stakeholders.

Responses to the RFP are due June 30.