Navy Issues Solicitation for $75M High Energy Laser Rapid Prototyping IDIQ

The U.S. Navy has begun soliciting offers for a potential five-year, $75 million contract to build and deliver prototypes of lasers and electro-optical systems.

The High Energy Laser Rapid Prototyping multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers hardware fabrication, integration for beam control and tracking, source power and thermal management manufacturing and equipment, laser EO, optical and opto-mechanical fabrication and integration for hardware prototypes or prototype production kits and units.

The intent of this requirement is to obtain prototypes and fabrication data for prototypes to enable the Government to use the prototypes and data for a variety of purposes including competitive procurement of production-level products,” the solicitation reads.

The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division expects the contractor to provide prototypes in accordance with government requirements, qualified drawings and data packages under the contract, which is a full and open procurement effort.

Proposals are due July 18.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

