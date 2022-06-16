in Contract Awards, News

NDi to Provide IT Modernization Support to DOJ Antitrust Division

NDi to Provide IT Modernization Support to DOJ Antitrust Division - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Network Designs, Inc. has secured a five-year contract to provide information technology modernization support services to the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division.

The company said Wednesday the task order was awarded under the fifth iteration of DOJ’s Information Technology Support Services contract vehicle and encompasses engineering, operations, service desk and program and project management services.

NDi will also help ATR modernize applications and development methods and transform the DevOps pipeline and data management process.

The McLean, Virginia-headquartered company has worked with ATR technical leaders to develop a cloud-based big data platform with a zero trust architecture to enable high-compute networks under a previous ITSS-5 task order awarded in 2020.

“In our time providing support to DOJ, we have helped ATR establish IT governance, PMO processes, and enterprise resilience,” said Anthony Zeruto, president and CEO of NDi.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Anthony ZerutoAntitrust DivisionDOJGovconITSS-5Justice DepartmentNDInetwork designs inc.

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Medline to Continue as VA's Distribution Partner for Veteran Medical Supplies; Chris Powers Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Medline to Continue as VA’s Distribution Partner for Veteran Medical Supplies; Chris Powers Quoted
GSA Seeks Comments on Multiple Award Schedule Offer Submission Process - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GSA Seeks Comments on Multiple Award Schedule Offer Submission Process