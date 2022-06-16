NDi to Provide IT Modernization Support to DOJ Antitrust Division

Network Designs, Inc. has secured a five-year contract to provide information technology modernization support services to the Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division.

The company said Wednesday the task order was awarded under the fifth iteration of DOJ’s Information Technology Support Services contract vehicle and encompasses engineering, operations, service desk and program and project management services.

NDi will also help ATR modernize applications and development methods and transform the DevOps pipeline and data management process.

The McLean, Virginia-headquartered company has worked with ATR technical leaders to develop a cloud-based big data platform with a zero trust architecture to enable high-compute networks under a previous ITSS-5 task order awarded in 2020.

“In our time providing support to DOJ, we have helped ATR establish IT governance, PMO processes, and enterprise resilience,” said Anthony Zeruto, president and CEO of NDi.