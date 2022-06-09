NDi Receives FAA IT Program Support Contract

Network Designs, Inc. has secured a five-year, $32 million contract to provide program management office support to two information technology modernization initiatives at the Federal Aviation Administration.

NDi said Wednesday it will work with Pinnacle Management Systems to update FAA’s Regulation and Certification Infrastructure for System Safety and Critical Infrastructure for System Safety, which facilitate IT access for more than 50,000 agency and contractor personnel.

McLean, Virginia-based NDi has helped the agency manage aviation safety IT programs since 2011 and supported the formation of RCISS.

FAA awarded the project under the Electronic Federal Aviation Administration Accelerated and Simplified Tasks contracting vehicle, or eFAST.

A service-disabled veteran-owned company, NDi provides support to government customers in various program areas such as cyberspace, cloud migration, application development and information management.