NIH Renews DLH’s Environmental Health Research Support Contract; Jeanine Christian Quoted

DLH Holdings has received a potential five-year, $13 million contract renewal to continue the company’s statistical, mathematical and computational support for research programs at a National Institutes of Health organization focused on studying how the environment affects human health.

The company said Thursday it will help the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences analyze and visualize research data and perform software programming work for NIEHS’ toxicology program and intramural research divisions.

“We will utilize our specialized experience and expertise in statistical analysis and toxicology alongside our colleagues at NIEHS as we build towards a greater understanding of human disease through environmental stressors, which now includes challenges such as climate change and health disparities,” said Jeanine Christian, president of DLH’s public health and scientific research business.

The Atlanta-based public health contractor has supported the institute since 1986.

DLH noted that the renewed contract has a one-year base period along with four one-year options.

Written by Kacey Roberts

