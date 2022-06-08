Northrop, Aeronix to Develop Space Mesh Networking Prototype Under DOD Contract

Northrop Grumman will work with Aeronix to build a Space End Crypto Unit prototype that will link across common architecture weapons systems and other platforms in low-Earth orbit under a Department of Defense contract to support DOD’s goal of connecting the joint force.

“Our open architecture space mesh networking prototype enables new capabilities in Space Layer Networking to address emerging and evolving customer needs,” Kevin Berkowitz, director of network solutions at Northrop, said in a statement published Tuesday.

“This offering provides data, communications connectivity, and cryptographic processing at mission speed – a critical element of connecting the joint force,” Berkowitz added.

Northrop’s prototype is based on a single chip, reprogrammable platform and is expected to deliver a connected network system that could help warfighters speed up decision-making processes and provide additional network security to the Space Force’s missions.

Northrop collaborated with Aeronix to integrate an encrypt/decrypt firmware designed using National Security Agency standards and will implement the platform onto the Space ECU prototype, which is scheduled for delivery in 2024.