Northrop Digital Radar Gets US Government Recognition as AN/TPY-5(V)1

A Northrop Grumman-built digital multi-mode ground radar is now available for use by the U.S. military and its international allies following the system’s designation as the AN/TPY-5(V)1 by the U.S. government.

The company said Tuesday the advanced technical capability of the AN/TPY-5(V)1 long-range radar was demonstrated during several testing activities and the system’s size and form factor were tailored to enable self-deployment, positioning and removal.

In addition, the multi-mode capability of AN/TPY-5(V)1 allows for surveillance, missile defense, target detection and fire control. The radar also combines advanced digital AESA architecture and command and control integration to provide warfighters with protection and situational awareness. Rapid software updates are also available in several hours at most.

“This S-band system features advanced electronic protection combined with a high degree of mobility that will help ensure survivability in today’s complex battlespace,” said Mike Meaney, vice president of land and maritime sensors at Northrop.

Written by Christine Thropp

