NVE to Help Maintain IRS Building Systems

NVE Inc. has received a potential five-year contract to help the Internal Revenue Service manage building systems and perform preventive maintenance work at the agency’s Washington, D.C., headquarters.

The company said Tuesday it will handle facility equipment certifications for the IRS HQ and help inspect, test and maintain systems there.

IRS ordered the services through NVE’s position on the governmentwide Building, Maintenance and Operations Phase I procurement vehicle.

“This is the second contract we have received from the IRS in the last two years, and it enables us to provide them with consistency of operations and maintenance as well as building support services across multiple facilities,” said Mayra Portalatin, vice president of facilities services at NVE.

The award has one base year along with four option years and came after the woman-owned small business won a contract to help the General Services Administration’s Public Buildings Service manage two federal buildings located in Kansas City, Missouri. 

Written by Mary-Louise Hoffman

is a writer of news summaries about executive-level business activity in the government contracting sector. Her reports for ExecutiveBiz are focused on trends and events that drive the GovCon industry to include commercial technologies that private companies are developing for federal government use. She contributes news content to ExecutiveBiz’s sister sites GovCon Wire and ExecutiveGov.

